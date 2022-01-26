Former Imo Governor, Okorocha Declares To Run For President In 2023

He said he will address a world press conference on Monday, 31 January 2022 to officially declare his ambition to contest the presidency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2022

A former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has declared to contest for presidency in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okorocha revealed this in a letter to the Senate President which was read by Ahmad Lawan at plenary.

@REALROCHAS/TWITTER

Okorocha, who is representing Imo West Senatorial District in the 9th Senate, is the latest politician from the South-East zone of Nigeria to join the presidential race.

He is also the newest member of the ruling APC to have shown interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

