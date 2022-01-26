Former Senate President Saraki Declares For Presidency

The former Kwara governor made this known on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Saraki asserted that he has a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

He said, “Earlier, I replied to a follower of mine on Twitter who like thousands of you has been clamouring for a united front to #RescueNigeria.

“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.

“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

“Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for everyone!”

Saraki is the latest politician to have indicated interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in office next year.