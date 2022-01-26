Murdered OAU MBA Student, Timothy Adegoke, To Be Buried On Saturday

Olugbade Adegoke, elder brother of the deceased, disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 26, 2022

Timothy Adegoke, the MBA student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, who was murdered at Hilton Hotel and Resorts on November 6, 2021, is to be buried on Saturday.
Olugbade Adegoke, elder brother of the deceased, disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Wednesday. 


He said, “The family has concluded arrangements to bury my brother. We have also released our burial arrangement plans to the public.”
Adegoke’s body has been at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, for several weeks because of a police investigation into his death at the hotel owned by Dr Rahman Adedoyin. 
Adegoke is to be buried in Eruwa, his hometown in Oyo State.

“We now have an understanding as a family that his body is no longer required in the ongoing investigation being carried out by the police. 
"As such, we have concluded plans to claim Timothy’s body from the morgue at LAUTECH, Osogbo, so he can be buried,” Olugbade said.
Meanwhile, the police have refused to make public the content of the autopsy report carried out on Adegoke’s body on December 8, 2021.
Olugbade had earlier disclosed to SaharaReporters that Raheem Adedoyin, manager of the hotel, has not been apprehended, which has not made the case to be in court. 
He, however, said that the culprits involved in the murder of his brother including the owner  and six others are currently in police custody over the incident will soon be charged to court. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Senate Passes Bill For Controlling Infectious Diseases' Outbreak
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Baba Ijesha Makes U-turn On No-case Application, Opens Defence In Sexual Assault Trial
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Passengers Protest, Ask For Refund At Abuja Airport As Dana Air Delays Flight For Seven Hours
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Police Arrest 38-year-old Man For Violating, Impregnating 14-year-old Daughter In Bayelsa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Parents Of Killer Of Five-year-old Kano Pupil Flee Residence Over Attempted Attacks
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Politics Court Fixes January 28 For Hearing On Suit Challenging DSS For Denying Journalists, Lawyers Access To Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose’s Anointed Aspirant, Kolawole, Wins Ekiti Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Primary
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gunmen Abduct Ex-President Jonathan's Cousin In Bayelsa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion He Taught Us How To Teach By Learning (For Ayo Bamgbose at 90) By Niyi Osundare
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Passengers Protest, Ask For Refund At Abuja Airport As Dana Air Delays Flight For Seven Hours
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Police Arrest 38-year-old Man For Violating, Impregnating 14-year-old Daughter In Bayelsa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Old Students Lament Delay In Getting Certificates From Ibadan Polytechnic
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Senate Passes Bill For Controlling Infectious Diseases' Outbreak
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Baba Ijesha Makes U-turn On No-case Application, Opens Defence In Sexual Assault Trial
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Oil Price Hits $90 Per Barrel For First Time Since 2014
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Politics Parents Of Killer Of Five-year-old Kano Pupil Flee Residence Over Attempted Attacks
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Politics Court Fixes January 28 For Hearing On Suit Challenging DSS For Denying Journalists, Lawyers Access To Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Politics Former Senate President Saraki Declares For Presidency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad