Murdered OAU MBA Student, Timothy Adegoke, To Be Buried On Saturday

Timothy Adegoke, the MBA student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, who was murdered at Hilton Hotel and Resorts on November 6, 2021, is to be buried on Saturday.

Olugbade Adegoke, elder brother of the deceased, disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Wednesday.



He said, “The family has concluded arrangements to bury my brother. We have also released our burial arrangement plans to the public.”

Adegoke’s body has been at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, for several weeks because of a police investigation into his death at the hotel owned by Dr Rahman Adedoyin.

Adegoke is to be buried in Eruwa, his hometown in Oyo State.



“We now have an understanding as a family that his body is no longer required in the ongoing investigation being carried out by the police.

"As such, we have concluded plans to claim Timothy’s body from the morgue at LAUTECH, Osogbo, so he can be buried,” Olugbade said.

Meanwhile, the police have refused to make public the content of the autopsy report carried out on Adegoke’s body on December 8, 2021.

Olugbade had earlier disclosed to SaharaReporters that Raheem Adedoyin, manager of the hotel, has not been apprehended, which has not made the case to be in court.

He, however, said that the culprits involved in the murder of his brother including the owner and six others are currently in police custody over the incident will soon be charged to court.