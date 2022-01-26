Nigerian Army Moves 105 Ibadan Hoodlums Heading For Ekiti PDP Primaries To Ondo Barracks

The 105 suspected political thugs who were arrested by the Nigerian Army on their way to Ekiti State have been moved to the 323 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, Ondo State.

According to a Vanguard report, the soldiers took the arrested thugs there for further investigation.

The Public Relations Officer of the brigade, Captain Akin Omojokun, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Omojokun said that the suspects would be quizzed.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Nigerian Army on Wednesday morning intercepted some armed members of the Oyo State Park Management System otherwise known as National Union Workers (NURTW) at Ita Awure/Efon Junction, Osun State.

SaharaReporters had learnt that they were arrested at about 3am.

The armed thugs were reportedly heading for Ekiti, to disrupt the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Primaries, slated for today. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Political Thugs From Ibadan With Guns Heading For Ekiti PDP Primaries

SaharaReporters had gathered that the thugs were mobilised from Oyo State to prevent emergence of a certain candidate for the 2022 governorship election.

The hoodlums were caught with guns, machetes, charms and others.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had earlier deployed additional policemen from Abuja to Ekiti State to complement personnel on the ground in the state to ensure hitch-free primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress.

The state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, disclosed this on Tuesday, saying the move was “in a bid to maintain serene atmosphere and free, fair and credible governorship primary elections of the PDP and the APC.”

While 11 aspirants are jostling for the PDP ticket during the indirect primary billed for Wednesday, eight aspirants are contesting for the APC’s ticket in the direct primary which will hold on Thursday.