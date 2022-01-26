Nigerian Government To Resume Trial Of Boko Haram Fighters In Niger State

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has confirmed that the Nigerian government will resume prosecution of Boko Haram suspects in Kainji, New Bussa, Niger State.

In 2017, the federal government had commenced a trial for persons suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents, and the proceedings held at a military base in Niger state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

At the time, the United Nations had raised concerns on human rights issues in relation to the suspects.

“We welcome the decision by the Nigerian authorities to start the trials of Boko Haram suspects, many of whom have been in prolonged pre-trial detention, including some since 2009,” Rupert Colville, spokesperson for the UN high commissioner for human rights, had said.

Speaking on Tuesday when he received Eniola Ajayi, Nigerian ambassador to the kingdom of the Netherlands, Malami said steps were being taken to ensure the continuation of the trials in Niger state.

According to a statement by Umar Gwandu, media aide to Malami, the AGF said Nigeria had cooperated fully with the ICC through submission of relevant documents on the conduct of the trials.

“With due diligence to Nigeria’s mandate under Article 86 of the Rome Statute of ICC, Nigeria cooperated fully with the court through submission of relevant documents, reports of panels of enquiry,” he said.

Malami commended Ajayi for her efforts and patriotism, adding that a committee had already been established for the domestication of the Rome statute in Nigeria.