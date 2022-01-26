Parents Of Killer Of Five-year-old Kano Pupil Flee Residence Over Attempted Attacks

Parents of Abdulmalik Tanko, proprietor of Noble Kids Nursery and Primary School, Kawana, Kano, have fled their home over fears of being attacked.

Tanko is killer of the five-year-old Kano pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, who he abducted, killed and subsequently dismembered.



The parents of the culprit, who had prior to now lived at Tudunwada and Tudun Murtala areas, have deserted the house, Daily Trust reports.

The newspaper quoted sources, who revealed that as a result of Abdulmalik’s alleged act of kidnapping and mutilating Hanifa, there were plans to attack the parents.

This development made the culprit’s parent flee their house and their whereabouts unknown.

A source told the newspaper, “No one will tell you exactly where they are. They have relocated to an unknown place. The mother has refused to collect his children and had somehow disowned him.”

Tanko, the proprietor of the school, had confessed to the killing of Hanifa with rat poison.

SaharaReporters had reported how Tanko masterminded the abduction of Hanifa while on her way from Islamic school in December and subsequently killed.

Tanko had demanded a N6million ransom from the parents of the child and in the process of collecting part of the money, he was arrested.