Sex Scandal: Dunamis Church Removes Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo From Concert Ministers

The Christian singer who made the confession on his Instagram page also urged Nigerians to pray for him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2022

Embattled Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, has been removed from the list of musicians slated to perform at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, on Friday.

A new flyer posted on Instagram on Tuesday, reveals that the singer’s name has been removed.

The development comes after Okposo admitted to cheating on his wife in an Instagram post.

In a lengthy post, Okposo had said he had suspended himself from all ministry work until full restoration as he sought forgiveness from God.

SaharaReporters on Tuesday reported that the Christian singer, Okposo, also tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, and his fans for having an extra-marital affair. See Also News Nigerian Gospel Artist, Sammie Okposo Apologises For Committing Adultery During US Trip 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The Christian singer who made the confession on his Instagram page also urged Nigerians to pray for him.

He narrated that he committed adultery with another woman when he travelled to the United States in late 2021.

He had written, “On my recent trip to the USA (late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel, I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and I.

“As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.”

In his apology, he begged for pardon of his wife, fans, fathers and mothers of the faith, ministers of the gospel and everyone he had disappointed and embarrassed.

“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry. Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgment is important to me.”

He, therefore, prayed that he would eventually build back the trust and confidence every single day forth.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Ondo Government Offers Man Money After Son’s Mysterious Death On School Premises
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal How Okowa Blew N250m On Reception For Ex-Convict Former Governor James Ibori
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Oil Malabu Oil Deal: Shell Suspects Crime Over Another Oil Bloc In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education OAU Reacts To Sex Scandal, Says Its Investigating Veracity Of The Allegation
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Scandal Scandal: Gov. Okowa, Sister, SSG, Others Embroiled In N13.6bn Secretariat Complex Fraud
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Scandal Nigerian Referee Banned By CAF
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal ICPC Can't Freeze Bank Accounts Without Valid Order, Court Says
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Politics Again, Buhari Nominates Another APC Member As INEC Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Oyo #EndSARS Judicial Panel Submits Report To Makinde 14 Months After
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Former Comptroller-General Of Customs, Kojoli, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Oyo #EndSARS Judicial Panel Submits Report To Makinde 14 Months After
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Court Orders EFCC To Pay Ubani N12m For Illegal Detention
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Another Student Involved In Ojodu Truck Accident Dies Two Months After
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Former Senate President Saraki Declares For Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Violence Breaks Out At Venue Of Ekiti PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Government To Impose Twitter ‘Operational Conditions’ On Facebook, WhatsApp, Other Social Media Platforms
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Illegal Detention: Court Fixes March 21 For Ruling In Sowore’s Fundamental Rights’ Suit Against Department of State Services
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Family Kicks As Nigerian Student Dies Day After Arriving In Ukraine
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad