Sex Scandal: Dunamis Church Removes Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo From Concert Ministers

Embattled Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, has been removed from the list of musicians slated to perform at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, on Friday.

A new flyer posted on Instagram on Tuesday, reveals that the singer’s name has been removed.

The development comes after Okposo admitted to cheating on his wife in an Instagram post.

In a lengthy post, Okposo had said he had suspended himself from all ministry work until full restoration as he sought forgiveness from God.

SaharaReporters on Tuesday reported that the Christian singer, Okposo, also tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, and his fans for having an extra-marital affair.

The Christian singer who made the confession on his Instagram page also urged Nigerians to pray for him.

He narrated that he committed adultery with another woman when he travelled to the United States in late 2021.

He had written, “On my recent trip to the USA (late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel, I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and I.

“As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.”

In his apology, he begged for pardon of his wife, fans, fathers and mothers of the faith, ministers of the gospel and everyone he had disappointed and embarrassed.

“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry. Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgment is important to me.”

He, therefore, prayed that he would eventually build back the trust and confidence every single day forth.