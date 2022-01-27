Coroner's Inquest: Sylvester Oromoni Had Enlarged Liver But Was Not Taken To Hospital, Father's Worker Reveals

Odewo-Oritse stated this while testifying before Magistrate Mikail Kadiri during a coroner’s inquest into Oromoni’s death at the Epe Magistrate Court, Lagos.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 27, 2022

Peter Odewo-Oritse, Operations Manager at Ken Ben Nig. Ltd., a company in Warri, Delta State, owned by father of late Sylvester Oromoni, said the deceased had been diagnosed with enlarged liver but the family did not taken him to a hospital.

Odewo-Oritse stated this while testifying before Magistrate Mikail Kadiri during a coroner’s inquest into Oromoni’s death at the Epe Magistrate Court, Lagos.

According to him, the Oromoni family had obtained a scan result from St Louis Hospital, Ekurede, Warri, Delta State, where it was discovered that the boy suffered liver enlargement. 

He stated this while responding to questions asked by Akande, one of the lawyers to the Lagos State Government. 

He claimed the test was conducted on November 27, 2021 but the family did not visit a hospital.

Odewo-Oritse alleged that Oromoni was being treated for Malaria by the family despite the boy complaining of “severe body pain”.

In an earlier statement taken by the police, Odewo-Oritse said Oromoni arrived in Warri on November 26, 2021 and on the instruction of one Dr Aghogho Owhojedo, he was taken for a scan, but it was not until November 30, 2021 that the family took him to the doctor for treatment.

Oromoni, a 12-year-old student at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, passed away on the same day he was eventually taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a guardian to the deceased, Clifford Tejere, had earlier told the coroner that after picking up the boy from school, he did not take him to a hospital but attempted to play soccer on PlayStation4 with him.

