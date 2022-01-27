Family Calls For Release Of Abducted Ex-President Jonathan's Cousin

The family of Jephthah Robert, a cousin to Nigeria's former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has appealed to his abductors to release him unconditionally.

Robert was kidnapped at 9:30pm on Monday in front of his house in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, and moved to an unknown destination.



The victim is the elder brother of Azibaola Robert, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zeetin Engineering Limited.

On Thursday, the family called for the release of the man, according to a statement signed by Austin Ekeinde, media aide to Azibaola.

“Our elder brother, Mr Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, was kidnapped at about 8:40pm on Monday, 24th January, 2022, in front of his house gate at Biogbolo, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by four ‘gunmen’ in black uniform, who, at gunpoint, seized him and forced him into their vehicle and zoomed off.

“This incident was reported to the law-enforcement agencies immediately it happened and is receiving maximum attention.

“We want to thank all well-meaning Nigerians, who by way of calls, text messages and visits had stood by us since the incident occurred. We ask for the support of the public on any lead for the quick release of our brother.

“In particular, we express our appreciation to the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State, and the State Director of the Department of State Services for their determined assistance.

“We appeal to the abductors of our brother to immediately release him unconditionally, without harm; and turn a new leaf for the peace, security and prosperity of Bayelsa State,” the statement read in part.

The abduction came a day after the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Otokito, was released by his abductors.

Otokito was kidnapped last Thursday at his residence in Otuokpoti under the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

News of his release was made public by Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Monday evening.