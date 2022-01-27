I Didn't Invite Thugs To Disrupt Ekiti APC Primary Election, Governorship Aspirant, Demola Popoola, Says

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 27, 2022

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti, Otunba Demola Popoola, has denied allegations that he brought some thugs to disrupt the party's primary election in Ekiti. 
In a statement in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Thursday, Popoola described the allegation as a script by desperate politicians plotting to defame him by concocting and peddling falsehood.

Demola Popoola BusinessDay
Ekiti State Police Command had nabbed some suspects on Wednesday and questioned them.
The suspects in their statements said they came to Ekiti State to provide security for Popoola during his tour.
The statement by Popoola reads in part, “Please note these facts from the respondents to the questions in the viral video.
“First, according to the confession, it was revealed that the people arrested were not thugs, hooligans or hired assassins but members of the Odua People’s Congress.
“Secondly, there have been several threats to life, calls from other contenders to all Otunba Demola Popoola’s Ward Coordinators which had earlier been petitioned and submitted to the DSS and AIG.
“Thirdly, according to the confession from the members of Odua People’s Congress, they were not invited to disrupt the APC primary election but to protect and defend Otunba Popoola and his team from being attacked during his local government tour, which ended yesterday (Wednesday)."

 

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

