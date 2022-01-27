Nigeria Shall Win Battle Over Evil ―Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that Nigeria shall win the battle over evil in the country.

The President hinted that he had given the Armed Forces and other security services specific orders not to spare any bandit or terrorist threatening the lives and property of Nigerians.

President Buhari made this known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, while speaking at the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Buhari said: “I gave them specific orders not to spare any bandit or terrorist threatening the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.”

The President assured the government and people of Sokoto that he remained unrelenting in his resolve to put an end to heinous criminal activities in the state and other parts of the country.

He commiserated with them over the recent loss of lives and property as a result of outrageous attacks by bandits and other criminal gangs.

“My condolences to the Sultanate, the government, and people of Sokoto State over the recent mindless killings by bandits and terrorists.



“Nigeria shall win the battle over evil,” Buhari wrote in the visitors’ register.

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, and the Sultan expressed their gratitude to the President for the show of sympathy, assuring him of continued support towards peace and stability in the country.