BREAKING: Court Grants Jaruma Bail After Three Days In Custody On Orders Of Billionaire Ned Nwoko

An Upper Area Court sitting in Zuba, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Friday admitted popular aphrodisiac merchant, Hauwa Muhammed widely known as Jaruma to bail with a surety on Grade Level 12 within the FCT.

Ruling on the bail application on Friday, the presiding judge, Ismail Abdullahi Jubril, said the charges preferred against her was bailable but not ordinary.

The court cautioned the parties in the case to maintain decorum and not make unnecessary comments.

The judge said, "The court did not remand her in custody as a punitive means to penalise the defendant but to make her present and answer to her case. By this I shall quick to point out that the charge against the defendant is bailable but not ordinary.

"I hereby grant her bail on the following condition of a surety who must be a Grade Level 12 working within the FCT.

"Also, all the parties involved in the case should stay from anything that would be prejudicial to the case."

The judge adjourned the matter until February 23 for trial.

Jaruma was arrested on January 21, 2022 on the orders of Ned Nwoko, a billionaire, after she alleged that Regina, his wife, used her products to ‘grab’ him, a claim the latter refuted.