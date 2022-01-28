Burkina Faso: Military Won't Step Down Now – Coup Leader

The military in Burkina Faso has threatened remain in power until the conditions are right.

This was declared by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, who led the oyster of President Roch Kabore.

Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba

The coup leader blamed Kabore for failing to aggressively push back Islamist militants.

“When the conditions are right, according to the deadline that our people will define in all sovereignty, I commit to a return to a normal constitutional order”, he said.

Damiba stated that there were plans to meet representatives of different sections to agree on a roadmap for reform adding that added that Burkina Faso needed international partners “more than ever”.

He also urged the international community “to support our country so it can exit this crisis as soon as possible”.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Burkina Faso on Friday, it was learnt.

But Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said coup d’etats were violation of democratic tenets.

“It represents a threat to peace, security and stability in West Africa”, Akufo-Addo stressed.

The military takeover in Burkina Faso is the third in the region since August 2020.