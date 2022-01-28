Central Bank Of Nigeria Slashes ATM Charges, Inter-bank Transfer Fees

Punch reports that this was confirmed in a circular released on Friday by the apex bank’s Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Chibuzor Efobi, titled, “RE: GUIDE TO CHARGES BY BANKS, OTHER FINANCIAL AND NON-BANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS.”

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 28, 2022

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced a downward review of charges for electronic banking transactions in its revised guidelines to charges by Banks, other Financial Institutions and Non-Bank Financial Institutions.
The circular stated that the review was in response to “further evolution in the financial industry in the last few years.”

 

