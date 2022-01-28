Hushpuppi Influenced Our Youth Into Fraud —Delta Governor's Aide

Ossai Ovie Success, Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that Ramon Abbas, the self-confessed Nigerian serial fraudster better known as Hushpuppi, influenced youths to believe in fraud and rituals.

Success said the lifestyle Hushpuppi exhibited on social media intimidated some youth, which made them to consider going into fraud and ritual.

He was reacting to an announcement by the United States that Hushpuppi will be sentenced on Valentine Day.

Success said irrespective of the outcome of the judgment, Hushpuppi killed himself the moment he signed up for crime.

He also stated that the fraudster's lifestyle and final US judgment on him should be studied in school so students can understand the danger of engaging in fraud.

He said, “Hushpuppi influenced our youths into fraud and rituals.

“I remember travelling to Dubai, I was tempted to visit him because he was so popular in Dubai as at that time and it seems if you don't visit him, you are not enjoying Dubai and you are not among the big boys.

“I Thank God for my instincts. Honestly speaking, Hushpuppi is now an example of fraudster which should be used in teaching against criminality in our universities.

“His family members and even the friends together with social media supporters that benefited from his fraud money are now scared to mention his name.

“The lifestyle he exhibited on social media made some of our youths to consider fraud and ritual which they are regretting.

“He intimidated everyone including those who are into legit businesses. Hushpuppi made people to feel they are not doing well despite their achievements.

“I understand the APC government increased the level of joblessness in our country Nigeria but that is not a justification for crime.

“A lot of youths who were not contented ended up joining fraud. Today they are regretting it because they now know that no matter how long you enjoyed crime money, regrettable time will surly come.

“Hushpuppi lifestyle and the final US judgement on him should be study in school so our students, youths can understand the danger of being a fraudster. I just heard US court will sentence Hushpuppi on Valentine's Day

“Which ever the outcome of that judgment will be, Hushpuppi killed himself the moment he signed up for crime."

Hushpuppi, who is known for his luxury life, was arrested in the UAE in June 2020 alongside 11 of his associates over allegations bordering on hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft.

His extradition to the United States had followed after the UAE police detailed his arrest in a special operation dubbed ‘Fox Hunt 2’, where he was accused of defrauding 1.9 million victims to the tune of N168billion.

In 2021, a FBI Special Agent, Andrew Innocenti, alleged that Hushpuppi contracted the services of Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, after a “co-conspirator,” Chibuzo Vincent, allegedly threatened to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

Innocenti, who said he obtained voice calls and WhatsApp conversations between Kyari and Hushpuppi, had also alleged that the latter paid the police officer N8million or $20,600 for the arrest and detention of Vincent.