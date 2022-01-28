Tanker Explosion Burns Vehicles, Buildings In Anambra

There was pandemonium at Obodo Ukwu, Onitsha, Anambra State, following a tanker explosion that rocked the area on Friday.

The effect of the explosion, according to information, which occurred around 9:00am, was felt as buildings located some kilometres away shook to their foundations.

The incident happened near a new generation bank and relief market.

It was learnt that the explosion threw the environment into panic due to the fire caused by the incident.

This comes a few weeks after a Liquefied Petroleum Gas tanker exploded at a filling station on Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, setting vehicles and buildings on fire.

It was learnt that the LPG tanker, which exploded at about 7:30pm, spread fire to two other filling stations and a mechanic workshop with vehicles in the area.

Martin Agbili, Director, Anambra State Fire Service, said that the explosion threw the environment into panic due to the fire caused by the incident.