Why Niger Delta Militant, Asari Dokubo Keeps Attacking Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that the grouse which the founder of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has with Nnamdi Kanu is because he is interested in becoming the President of Biafra.

IPOB therefore cautioned Dokubo to watch his “unguarded statements” including that the group was behind killings in the South-East zone.



Asari-Dokubo, in a video seen by SaharaReporters on Monday, had said IPOB paralysed commercial activities in Onitsha, Anambra State, while fuming that people would soon be attacking IPOB members.

Reacting, in a statement on Friday, IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said Asari-Dokubo had been showing contempt for Kanu, because he was desperate to become the president of Biafra nation.

Powerful, therefore, warned the former Niger Delta militant to watch his utterances or face the consequences.

He also said nothing untoward must befall any member of the secessionist group.

The statement read, "We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to put the whole world on notice particularly the Izon people, of the unguarded statements coming out from Asari Dokubo against the people of IPOB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

"Asari Dokubo numerated how he sabotaged and planned how our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was abducted and extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria.

"Asari Dokubo should know that he is not an Igbo man, and should stop portraying himself so. Igbo believe in equity and justice and Igbo don't need a traitor like Asari Dokubo.

"Asari Dokubo should equally remember that IPOB never declared war against him since he started his statements against IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu. We don't want to be distracted or join issues with you. But we want to make it categorically clear to you that if any IPOB member both in the hinterland and coastal region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what IPOB is capable of doing.

"You are not an Igbo and have no link with Igbo people. Igbo don't need Asari to live their lives. Asari should know that he doesn't and can never love Igbo people more than Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB movement.

"Asari Dokubo should know that his sabotaging the Biafran struggle will not stop us from getting Biafra freedom. Your grouse with Nnamdi Kanu was because you were more interested in becoming the President of Biafra, and he told you to wait first until Biafra comes.

"You turned against him and Biafra freedom because you hate truth. Asari is thinking that his criminal gangs sponsored by Aso Rock and some politicians in the region will kill IPOB members and blame it on Igbo people. We know who he is and he will soon regret his actions against a just cause."