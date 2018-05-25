I Thought It Was All A Joke, Says Channels TV's Maupe Ogun After Appearing In Court

“I must confess that I thought it was all a joke AS I WASNT EVEN ON @sunrisedailynow ON THE 22nd of May this year. I was out of office attending another function and my alibis are plenty...I could only wonder how my name jumped into the matter," she tweeted.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2018

Ogun-Yusuf (right) with Toyosi Akerele of Rise Networks Maupe Ogun-Yusuf, a co-host of Channels Television's Sunrise Daily who was summoned by the court handling Olisa Metuh’s trial, has confessed that she “thought it was all a joke” when she learned she had to appear before the court.  

Ogun-Yusuf and the General Manager of Channels Television, Steve Judo, were told to appear in court over prejudicial statements allegedly made by a lawyer in the defence team of Olisah Metuh on Channels TV. They were expected to give reasons why an order should not be made against them.

In line with the directive of the court, Ogun-Yusuf and Judo were in court today. After her hearing, the presenter went on Twitter to share her experience in court.

“So I understand that on the 22nd of May this year, the GM @channelstv was summoned alongside myself to show cause why an order should not be made against us for allegedly lending our platform to prejudicial comments made on an ongoing matter btw the FG and Olisa Metuh,” she tweeted.

“Well, I have attended court today and also sworn an affidavit to boot. Its been quite an experience and I hope to share my 'take aways' very soon. In the meantime, to my colleagues who cover the judiciary.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

