Fayemi Resigns As Minister To Focus On Defeating Fayose’s Deputy

Fayemi, who will be the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer in the election having won a rescheduled primary of the party on May 12, will be in office today to address a press conference where he will give account of his stewardship in the ministry and finally sign off at 12:00pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2018

Dr. Kayode Fayemi has resigned his appointment as Minister of Mines and Steel Development to concentrate on defeating Kolapo Olusola, Governor Ayo Fayose’s deputy, at the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Fayemi tendered his resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari three weeks ago, but it officially takes effect from Wednesday, May 30.

To become the Ekiti APC candidate, Fayemi polled 941 votes.

To become the Ekiti APC candidate, Fayemi polled 941 votes.

The aspirants who came closest were Segun Oni (481 votes), Kayode Ojo (281), Olufemi Richard Bamisile (179), Oluyede Oluwole (121), and Aluko Daniel Olugbenga (86).

Fayose has already boasted that an “electoral disaster” awaits Fayemi in July, saying: “He will suffer the worst defeat of his political career… after the July 14 election, he will go into political oblivion.”

 

