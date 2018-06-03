Saraki Betrayed Jonathan… He Is reaping What He Sowed, Says Omokri

“The sad thing is that if Bukola Saraki had not betrayed Jonathan, Buhari would not now have the power he is using to victimise Saraki. There is no spoon long enough to eat with the devil. When you bring a leopard to kill your enemy, yes, the leopard will kill them... Indeed, you reap what you sow.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 03, 2018

Reno Omokri, media aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, says the latest travails of Senate President Bukolare Saraki are proof that men reap only what they sow.

On Sunday, the Police said five Offa bank robbers had named Saraki and Ahmed Abdulfatah, Governor of Kwara State, as their sponsors.

Same Sunday, it was revealed that the Department of State Services (DSS) had withdrawn half of its operatives from Saraki, as well as Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Analysing Saraki’s predicament, Omokri lamented that the Senate President, having helped Buhari to power by betraying Jonathan, would now be dealt with by a man he nominated to work for Buhari

“When ‪the rapper Falz ‬sang ‘#ThisisNigeria, Everybody be criminal’, many in society were outraged,” Omokri said.

“But what is happening today? The Buhari government, which gave security protection to pension thief Maina, has withdrawn security protection from Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara while linking Saraki with ARMED ROBBERY! But is it not funny that the police who could not prosecute those who stole Senate’s mace has been able to find a link between Senate President Bukola Saraki and the #OffaBankRobbery. In Kaduna, El-Rufai demolishes his critics houses. In Abuja, they link you to armed robbery! APC, I hail!

“Do these people even think? The amount of money stolen during the #OffaBankRobbery is not even up to the cash that Bukola Saraki gives out to the masses during Sallah. The Senate President sits atop a ₦100 billion annual budget. Why would he sponsor a bank robbery? Why waste your money on Cable TV to watch #GameofThrones, when the game playing out in Nigeria is more dramatic than anything GoT can conjure? An ex-Governor who is the current Senate President being linked to armed robbery because of his opposition to a sitting President who also withdrew his security! You can’t make this up!

“The sad thing is that if Bukola Saraki had not betrayed Jonathan, Buhari would not now have the power he is using to victimise Saraki. There is no spoon long enough to eat with the devil. When you bring a leopard to kill your enemy, yes, the leopard will kill them. Then it will turn on you when it gets hungry! What Saraki and the nPDP thought was weakness on the part of Jonathan was maturity and the fear of God. Ironically, Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC National Publicity Secretary, that is now going to be used to fight Saraki is a man he (Saraki) nominated to that post. Indeed, you reap what you sow.”

