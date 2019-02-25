JUST IN: Saraki Denies Congratulating Conqueror Oloriegbe

Oloriegbe had defeated Saraki in each of the four local governments in the district: Ilorin South, Ilorin West, Ilorin East and Asa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2019

Senate President Bukola Saraki has dissociated himself from a message being circulated on WhatsApp that he and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have congratulated the APC and its candidate Ibrahim Oloriegbe, who won the Kwara central senatorial ticket.

In Ilorin south, Oloriegbe polled 26,331 votes while Saraki secured 13,013 votes. In Ilorin West, Oloriegbe polled 51,531 votes to Saraki's 30,075 votes. In Ilorin East, he got 30,014 votes while Saraki had 14,654; and in Asa, Oloriegbe polled 15,932 while Saraki got 11,252 votes. 

In total, Oloriegbe secured 72,277 votes while Saraki polled 38,919 votes.

Speaking on the Wahtsapp message in circulation, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President, said: “The public should disregard any fictitious statements being issued and shared on WhatsApp by the PDP in Kwara. Our position on the election will be communicated later today.

“In the interim, the APC should stop issuing statements congratulating itself and ascribing it to our camp.”

