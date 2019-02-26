Tension In Rivers As INEC Shuts Down Collation Centre

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is leading in 13 of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Rivers State, in the results released so far.

SaharaReporters had reported earlier that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won nine out of the ten LGAs in Rivers State at he first count.

Results in five local councils of Ikwerre, Okrika, Bonny, Ahoada and Akuku-Toru have been cancelled due to various irregularities and violence where elections never held.

A protest is also said to be imminent as parties have refused to accept the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

See breakdown of results for day two:

1. KHANA LGA

APC: 5,329

PDP: 89,843

Comments: Khana has 19 wards but elections didn’t hold in wards 2, 6 and 15. There were security challenges where most ad hoc could not leave the office.

2. Opobo-Nkoro LGA

APC: 3,706

PDP: 3,573

Elections were cancelled in wards of 3, 9 and 11.



3. Emohua (stand down) LGA

APC: 72,745

PDP: 7,148

4. Ogo-Bolo LGA

APC: 2,148

PDP: 8,221

5. Degema LGA

APC: 7,298

PDP: 14,083

There were issues in some wards particularly in 13 wards and election was cancelled.



6. Tai LGA

APC: 2,564

PDP: 45,049



7. Ahoada East LGA

APC: 4,693

PDP: 10,612

8. Ahoada West LGA

No elections held due to insecurity and violence.



9 Ikwerre LGA

Although elections were held, Mary Emanwoyan, the electoral officer, claimed that some forces wanted her to declare fake figures but she refused. She had earlier raised the alarm that Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, is holding her hostage with military personnel.

9. Okrika LGA

Leo Okon, the electoral officer, said he was threatened by an Army captain and he was smuggled out of the vicinity by a District Police Officer, in disguise.

10. Abua/Oduah LGA

APC: 42,496

PDP: 20,416

11: Port Harcourt LGA

APC: 10,742

PDP: 46,851



Meanwhile, Enefiok Essien, the state Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, closed the collation centre abruptly due to tension between some party agents over “stepping down” results of Emohua LGAs, where APC won in a controversial landslide.