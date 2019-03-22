Keyamo: Anyone Who Thinks I Bribed Charly Boy Should Have His Head Examined

Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, has denied the claim that he paid an amount running into “nine figures” to Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy.

Charly Boy made the allegation in a video interview, after an earlier claim by Deji Adeyanju, Convener of Concerned Nigerians, that he collected money from Keyamo.

In an attempt to clarify the supposed circumstances under which he collected the money, Charly Boy had alleged that Keyamo paid the said amount to him for a song he composed against Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, taking to Twitter on Friday evening, Keyamo debunked Charly Boy’s claim, stating that anyone who believed he paid a penny for any song by the latter needs to have their heads examined.

In a series of tweets, Keyamo wrote: "1. I’ve been having some good laugh. Whoever thinks that I would pay a penny for a song by @Areafada1 that disses both the APC and PDP must have his/her head examined. If the quarreling parties want to hurt their egos by bandying phantom figures, they should leave me out of it.

"2. As we’ve said before, some of us ran the PMB campaign on zero budget as volunteers whilst the opposition was paying $90,000 monthly to an American lobbyist (N400 million per year). It’s therefore preposterous to suggest that a 9-figure amount or any at all was paid for a song!

"3. In the world of entertainment, it’s the culture of most (not all) entertainers to raise their stock in the public by bandying phantom figures for their engagements & some others display phantom acquisitions on social media to attract attention and raise their worth for clients.

"4. I’ve always encouraged @Areafada1 & @adeyanjudeji, who are my long-time friends & clients to continue on the path they chose for themselves. I will hate to see them fall apart. Therefore it behoves us all to work together to put things right. I always enjoy vibrant opposition!"