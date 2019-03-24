BREAKING: DSS, Police Begin Fresh Screening At INEC Collation Centre In Kano

Journalists were orderly and already seated at the collation hall patiently waiting for continuation of the suspended event when security personnel suddenly announced that everyone should move out for a fresh screening, regardless of the tags previously given to journalists by INEC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2019

The Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police have begun fresh screening of journalists, election observers, party agents and other stakeholders at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano, Kano State.

Journalists were orderly and already seated at the collation hall patiently waiting for continuation of the suspended event when security personnel suddenly announced that everyone should move out for a fresh screening, regardless of the tags previously given to journalists by INEC.

As of the time of filing in this report, the people had been returned into the hall.

INEC officials are currently meeting as they try to sort out “some anomalies” in results for Nasarawa and Kibiya local government areas, which are the only two pending local governments.

Before INEc declared the election inconclusive, Abdullahi Ganduje, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had polled 987,819 votes, while Abba Yusuf, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was leading with 1,014,474 votes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tambuwal Declared Winner By The Slimmest Of Margins
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bauchi Gov's 2nd Term Bid Suffers Setback As PDP's Bala Mohammed Leads After Supplementary Election
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Benue Collation Officer Shot While En Route To INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Internet Woman, Friends Strip Husband's Female Facebook Friend Naked In Anambra
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tambuwal Declared Winner By The Slimmest Of Margins
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bauchi Gov's 2nd Term Bid Suffers Setback As PDP's Bala Mohammed Leads After Supplementary Election
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Channels TV Reporter Friday Okeregbe Kidnapped... Abductors Demand N50m Ransom
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Benue Collation Officer Shot While En Route To INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal I Remain Governor Of Osun, Says Oyetola
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Declares Ex-NIA Boss, Ayodele Oke, Wife Wanted
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides DEVELOPING: Tambuwal In Slender Lead Over APC In Sokoto With Four LGs Left
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Akeredolu Asks Akure Indigenes to Apologise For Failing To Return Alasoadura To Senate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad