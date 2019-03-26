BREAKING: INEC To Conduct Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election On Thursday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Thursday March 28 for the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State.

INEC made the decision after it received green light to proceed from the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola, which vacated the order restraining the conduct of the election.

In vacating the order, Justice Abdulaziz Waziri had said: "Election is a constitutional matter; this court would not be used to breach the process.”

Before the March 9 election was declared inconclusive, Ahmed Umar Fintiri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had polled 367,471 votes, while the incumbent governor, Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had 334,995 votes.

It meant Fintiri was leading with a margin 32,476; however, ballots cancelled for various infractions amounted to 40,988, leaving INEC with no option but to schedule a reun in the affected 44 polling units in 28 registration areas.