Nigeria Air Force Official Dies During Parachuting Exercise

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the death of one Corporal Meshach Iliyah Komo, an air man, who died during a parachuting exercise in Kaduna.

Corporal Meshach Iliyah Daramola died while embarking on recurrence exercise, which is part of the paratroopers training in the Air Force special Forces after their first or initial jumps.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Air Force Spokesman, released on Sunday, expressed the sadness of the Airforce in announcing the passing of one of Komo.

“On behalf of officers, airmen and airwomen of the NAF, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late airman over this irreparable loss," Adaramola said. "We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.”

The death comes one week after a blade of a NAF helicopter killed Umaru Abdul Ganimu, an aircraftman, in Bama, Borno State.

ACM Ganimu, a member of the NAF team actively engaged in counter-insurgency operation in the North-East, was passing through the side of the functioning rotor when the blade chopped off his head.

The aircraft was recovered and taken back to the airbase without any damage on tail rotor, while Ganimu was buried hours after, according to Islamic rites, at the Maimalari Military Cemetery in Maiduguri after his relatives were duly informed.