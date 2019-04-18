BREAKING: Onnoghen Smiles For The Cameras As CCT Members Arrive Late For Judgement

Justice Walter Onnoghen, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), was all smiles on Thursday as he arrived the courtroom of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for judgement in his trial for fraudulent assets declaration.

Onnoghen arrived the court premises roughly five minutes before noon, dressed in a grey suit and wearing a smile as photo journalists beamed their cameras on him.

The three members of the tribunal, led by their Chairman Danladi Umar, subsequently arrived the courtroom some 20 minutes later.

The judgment was originally scheduled to be delivered by 9am on Thursday, but just as people started making their way into the courtroom, the Court Registrar announced the postponement of the judgment till noon.

Onnonghen had arrived at the court at exactly 8:40am, with the ruling, as of then, expected to start by 9am.

Immediately the postponement was announced, the unmarked SUV that brought Onnoghen left the court premises with his security details.