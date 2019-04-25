Buhari To Spend 11 Days In The UK On 'Private Visit'

"He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads. At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has proceeded on a private visit to the United Kingdom, a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has confirmed.

The visit comes a day after the President was in Lagos to commission projects, including the 10-lane Oshodi–Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, the 170-Bed ‘Ayinke House’ (Maternity Hospital)) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja; the Oshodi Transport Interchange and 820 mass transit buses.

"Further to the official visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos Wednesday where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government, the President is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday," Adesina said.

"He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads. At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019."

In 2017, Buhari spent a total of 103 days in London, United Kingdom, receiving medical attention.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 'He Hasn't Done Anything In Medical Practice' — Doctors' Associations Blast Nigige Over 'Unfortunate' Comment
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics PHOTOS: Buhari In Lagos To Commission Airport Road, Mass Transit Buses
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Declines To Name Kogi Oil-Producing State
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Lai Mohammed Explains The Nexus Between Illegal Mining And Zamfara Killings
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics APC Elders Pledge To Help Uzodinma Dislodge Ihedioha At Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Oyetola Urges Appeal Court To Uphold APC's Victory In Osun Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo’s Man Gbadebo-Smith 'Running Down NISER... Sells Off N30m Generators For N700,000'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Otedola Fulfills $50,000 Promise To Christian Chukwu 
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Re: Doctors Free To Leave Nigeria... You Can Quote Me, We Have More Than Enough
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Many Sins Of An Acclaimed Legend, General Tukur Buratai​ By Adejumo Kabir​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 'He Hasn't Done Anything In Medical Practice' — Doctors' Associations Blast Nigige Over 'Unfortunate' Comment
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Prison Inmate Dies Two Days After Giving Birth To Twins
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Police In Lagos Nab Two Young Men Fighting Over N30,000 After Stealing Female Pants
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics PHOTOS: Buhari In Lagos To Commission Airport Road, Mass Transit Buses
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News Court Sends Six 'Robbers' Who Killed Seven In Idoani Bank Operation To Prison
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Declines To Name Kogi Oil-Producing State
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Lai Mohammed Explains The Nexus Between Illegal Mining And Zamfara Killings
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics APC Elders Pledge To Help Uzodinma Dislodge Ihedioha At Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad