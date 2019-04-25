Buhari To Spend 11 Days In The UK On 'Private Visit'

President Muhammadu Buhari has proceeded on a private visit to the United Kingdom, a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has confirmed.

The visit comes a day after the President was in Lagos to commission projects, including the 10-lane Oshodi–Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, the 170-Bed ‘Ayinke House’ (Maternity Hospital)) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja; the Oshodi Transport Interchange and 820 mass transit buses.

"Further to the official visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos Wednesday where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government, the President is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday," Adesina said.

"He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads. At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019."

In 2017, Buhari spent a total of 103 days in London, United Kingdom, receiving medical attention.