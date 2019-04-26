Gunmen Kidnap Two Senior Shell Workers In Rivers, Kill Their Police Escorts

Both victims of the kidnap were said to be senior staff members of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), and they were returning from an official trip to neighbouring Bayelsa State when the incident happened.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2019

Two oil workers of Shell Nigeria have been kidnapped in Rivers State, with the police escorts attached to them killed.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Thursday evening along the Ahoada-Ndele-Rumuji-Emohua axis of the East-West road, Rivers State.

Both victims of the kidnap were said to be senior staff members of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), and they were returning from an official trip to neighbouring Bayelsa State  when the incident happened.

Saharareporters had earlier reported how the driver of a 30-seater coaster bus was shot dead while all the passengers were abducted on the same Emohua axis of the East-West road, Rivers State.

