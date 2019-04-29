Police Explain How Gunmen Kidnapped UBEC Chairman, Daughter... Killed One, Injured Two

The Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has given details of how the Chairman Board Universal Basic Education Commissions (UBEC), Muhammed Mahmood and his daughter were kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

A press release sigmed by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Abubakar Sabo, and obtained by Saharareporters on Monday, explained that armed men in military uniform intercepted Mahmood's Land Cruiser Jeep and opened fire on the vehicles before tbey seized their victims and shot the driver dead.



"Today 29/04/19, we received information through DPO Katari that at about 1530hrs, he got a distress call that armed men in military uniform intercepted a Land Cruiser Jeep with Reg. No 07E o4 FG and Toyota Sienna with Reg. No SLJ 465 TN at Kurmin Kare Village along Kaduna - Abuja Express Way, opened fire on the vehicles in the process the driver of the jeep was shot dead while the occupants; Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, who is the Chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and his daughter were kidnapped. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: UBEC Chairman Mahmood And Daughter kidnapped, Driver Shot Dead (Video)

"The occupants of the sienna; one Alowonle Olalere and Onuka Victor both of Ibadan Oyo State were injured and rescued to Katari Police Station. They were said to be returning from Kano where they went to shoot a film titled 'The Last Step’.

"Combined Teams of PMF Men, Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command, Special Forces and Operations Yaki were quickly mobilized to the area with a view to combing the bush for possible rescue of the victims and arresting the criminals. IGP'S IRT was also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums. At the moment, the two vehicles were recovered to station.

"The Commissioner of Police CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman appeals to members of the public to support the Police with relevant information that could assist in apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous act. He said the Command will not be deterred in its efforts to bring crime to the barest minimum in the State. CP Ahmad said the hoodlums are only testing our collective will and we cannot relent. Update follows in due course please."