Saudi Arabia Frees Ibrahim Abubakar, The Nigerian Arrested In Jeddah With Zainab Aliyu

Abubakar, who was arrested for the same offence as Zainab, as released to Garba Satomi Grema, the acting Consul-General, Nigerian Consulate, on Thursday in line with the previous promise of Saudi Arabia.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2019

The Saudi Arabian government has released Ibrahim Abubakar, the Nigerian arrested alongside Zainab Aliyu, to the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah.

Abubakar, who was arrested for the same offence as Zainab, as released to Garba Satomi Grema, the acting Consul-General, Nigerian Consulate, on Thursday in line with the previous promise of Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian government secured the release of Zainab, the student of Maitama Sule University, Kano, who was arrested and had been in detention since December when a banned drug, tramadol, was found in her bag on arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Her continued detention sparked widespread sympathy all over the country, on the back of claims that she was innocent and only fell victim to a drug cartel at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, that specialises in keeping hard drugs in travellers’ bags.

Ambassador Mustapha Suleiman, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the Nigerian government had succeeded in establishing Zainab's innocence. 

It also confirmed that Abubakar, the second Nigerian involved in the case, would be released to the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment Don Jazzy Pens Touching Tribute As Tiwa Savage Departs Mavins For Universal Music Group
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Rules Against Shell Over Killing Of Ogoni Leaders
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Civic Media Lab Partners British Council, European Union For 2019 World Press Freedom Day Event
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Explains Why He Missed A Meeting On Boko Haram At The UN
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Nigeria Removed From Polio Endemic List, According To The World Health Organization
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Christianity Pope Francis Kicks Off First Visit To Africa In Kenya
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Osinbajo's Absence Stall Federal Executive Council Meeting Until 4pm
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME UNIPORT Undergraduate 'From Wealthy Home' Commits Suicide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Don Jazzy Pens Touching Tribute As Tiwa Savage Departs Mavins For Universal Music Group
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Angry Zamfara Residents 'Kill Seven Bandits' At Emir's Palace
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Even God Supports Stealing Says Nigerian Police Officer In An Attempt To Extort Commuter
CRIME VIDEO: Bribe-Seeking Policeman Tells Victim: Even If You Steal Cars Or You're An Armed Robber, God Supports It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Dickson Won't Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Bayelsa Until...
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Be Ready For More Tax If You Want New Minimum Wage, Governors Tell Workers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Buhari’s In-law In Daura
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Rules Against Shell Over Killing Of Ogoni Leaders
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Suspends Former Ekiti Governor Segun Oni Indefinitely
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Four 'Kidnappers' Arraigned In Court In Abuja For 'Releasing Their Dogs On Policemen'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Prepare Yourselves, Children And Neighborhood For A Revolution Says Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad