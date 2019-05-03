PDP's Ogunlewe Set To Join His Son Moyosore In APC 'In The Next 30 Days'

Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former Minister of Works and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is set to dump the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adelewe was elected a senator on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 1999, representing Lagos East constituency, before he defected to the PDP, where he has remained a key figure ever since.

While in PDP, he was appointed Minister of Works by former President Obasanjo, lasting in office from July 2003 to March 2006.

However, he has now announced his intention to follow his son Moyosore in moving from the PDP to the APC.

Moyo, a lawyer, contested on the platform of the PDP to represent Kosofe 1 Constituency in the Lagos State Assembly in the just concluded general election, but lost and eventually defected to the rival party, citing the failure of the PDP leadership to handle the crisis that has engulfed it since the elections.

The senior Ogunlewe is now set to follow suit, saying he sees no future in the PDP.

“Nobody should expect a politician of my stature to stay in a house where some leaders are only after their selfish interests,” he told NAN.

“Yes, I am set to leave. My son is already there and he is expecting me to join him. I am leaving in the next 30 days. You see, for now, there is no Chairman in PDP. We don’t have leaders and you don’t expect me to stay in a party that is not stable and with people that lack focus.

“Look at what happened in the last elections. The supposed Chairman of the PDP in the state asked members to vote for the opposition for whatever reason. Is that a party? Should I remain with people like these?

“What these people care about is only their selfish interests and not the interest of the party. I am giving the party 30 days of notice, after which I will leave. I am tired of a party running into one problem or the other and I tell you, these people can never change.”

Ogunlewe also said he was also joining APC because he was convinced that the party would zone the presidency to the South-West in 2023, apart from being a better organised party. Ogunlewe said he would not want to be left out of any arrangement to give the region the presidency in 2023.