Simi Emotional As She Parts Ways With 'Father' Steve Babaeko's Xtreme Music

Nigerian singer and songwriter Simisola Ogunleye has officially announced her exit from Xtreme Music, the record label that brought her mainstream success.

The singer, who started her career as a gospel singer, scored her first commercial hit in 2014 for her single 'Tiff', which was released upon her signing with the Steve Babaeko-led Xtreme Music.

Simi took to her Instagram handle to pen an emotional note to her record label and boss Steve, whom she described as her “Father”.

It is still not known what her next move might be, but from all indications she may choose to set up her own platform or seal an international record deal.

Announcing on her Instagram handle, she wrote: “For the platform, for the support, for the freedom to express, for the trust, for the opportunity to live my dreams, for the growth, for the teamwork, for letting me be a part of the family, I thank you deeply.

“I appreciate you endlessly. I love you truly. x3mmusic has been a beautiful part of my journey and I hope you believe me when I say I will never ever take for granted the blessings you brought me.

“An especially intense thank you to my forever boss, mentor steve babaeko who has been more than a boss to me. You’ve been there for me even more as a father than as a CEO. And that’s saying a lot. This is bittersweet for me and my heart is heavy. As far as I’m concerned, my win is your win boss, and I hope I’ll always be able to come to u when I need you. More than anything, I’d like that. This is not goodbye. You’re just sending your daughter to do great exploits like you sent me to my husband’s house. Lol.

“My heart is counting on your continuous support, prayers and love. Don’t forget me dad, cos I could never forget you. I love you. Cheers”

In a response to her note, the record label thanked the singer for what they described as five beautiful years with the singer.

Also Steve Babaeko who was obviously short of words writer on his Instagram handle “Came to us a Princess, leaving as a Queen.”

Simi now joins a growing list of female singers who are leaving their record label, with Tiwa Savage having announced her exit from Mavins Global on Thursday.