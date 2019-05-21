What Did Naira Marley Do To Warrant All The Security?, Daddy Showkey Asks EFCC

“Weytin this boy do self wey we never see before, na him kill people with Bomb? Na him thief Nigeria money? Yeye dey Smell.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2019

Veteran Nigerian singer Daddy Showkey has again called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to leave Nigerian Singer Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley and go after individuals that have looted the country's money.

The singer had earlier begged the EFCC to have mercy and release Naira Marley.

READ Daddy Showkey Begs EFCC To Show Naira Marley Mercy

However, his plea fell on deaf ears as the singer was arraigned yesterday at the Federal High Court,  Ikoyi, Lagos before Hon. Justice I. Nicholas Oweibo who ordered that the singer be remanded in prison till May 30, when is bail application will be heard.

READ BREAKING: Naira Marley Pleads 'Not Guilty', To Be Remanded In EFCC Custody Until May 30

At his arraignment yesterday, Naira Marley was guarded by security officials attached to the EFCC but the sight of the security operatives did not go down well with Daddy Showkey who took to his Instagram handle today to express his displeasure.

Speaking in a mix of Pidgin and English, he said: "Many things I saw yesterday made me laugh. What did Naira Marley do to warrant all the security? All the people wey be threats to our society, they never do them like this oh.

“This boy is a small boy, all of us know what we did while we were young. One day, your own will come. Don’t think because you are in power now, you will be using your position anyhow.

“I have talked and begged EFCC to give this boy another chance but you refused, they do like say na him thief Nigeria money.

“All the people that stole Nigeria money, what have you done to them? Yet you are treating Marley like a slave.

“Weytin this boy do self wey we never see before, na him kill people with Bomb? Na him thief Nigeria money? Yeye dey Smell.”

 

