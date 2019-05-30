Pro-Biafra Group IPOB To Commence Sit-At-Home Today

The group said the sit-at-home action is to honor men, women, and children of Igbo descent who lost their lives in the Nigeria-Biafra war from 1967-1970.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2019

The Indigenous People of Biafra will today commence what it described as a shutting down of the entire South-east and South-south on Thursday.

Starving Biafran Children During The War 1967-1970 Guardian USA

Emma Powerful, the group's publicity secretary said, the event will be "a clear demonstration to oppressors and collaborators and traitors alike that no amount of abductions, arrests, and killings will stop IPOB. 

"May 30 is a holy day and Biafra land will be on lockdown."

The Nigerian police force has however threatened a crackdown on anyone see donning the group's flag or participating in the planned action.

READ You Are Still Terrorists And Illegal, Police Warn IPOB Over Sit-At-Home

 

 

 

