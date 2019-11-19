Malami Denies Knowledge Of Adoke’s Arrest In Dubai

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has denied knowledge of the arrest of a former Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke, by the International Police in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It was earlier reported that Adoke was arrested by Interpol over confusion on his arrest warrant, which had been vacated by a Nigerian court.

SaharaReporters exclusively reported how the office of the Attorney-General was blocking the extradition of Adoke.

“Since the arrest, Adoke and his lawyers have embarked on behind-the-door interaction with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation to have him released using the recent vacation order of the FCT High Court, which earlier granted the warrant of arrest on Adoke to EFCC,” a source told SaharaReporters. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Attorney-General’s Office Preventing Extradition Of Adoke To Nigeria

However, Malami has now said he received no communication from United Arab Emirates on the arrest of Adoke.

This was disclosed in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

He said, “My office as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not in receipt of any formal communication regarding the alleged arrest in line with international conventions, processes and procedures relating to such matter.

“Until such formal communication is received, the Attorney-General would not comment speculatively in one way or the other over the matter.”