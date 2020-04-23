REVEALED: Plateau Index Coronavirus Case Is 20-year-old Female From Kano



A 20-year-old lady identified as Hauwa Yakubu has emerged the first Coronavirus patient in Plateau State.

SaharaReporters learnt that Yakubu travelled to the Plateau from Kano State despite the lockdown in place before being arrested by the state COVID-19 Task Force, who thereafter took her specimen for test.

The test result with Lab number NVRI-COV-137 and Epistemology Number NIE-PLS-JJN-20-004 came out positive on Thursday. Test Result

The government said it had commissioned a contact-tracing mechanism to locate all persons that had met her since she got to the state in a bid to have them quarantined and tested for the virus.

