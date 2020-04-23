REVEALED: Plateau Index Coronavirus Case Is 20-year-old Female From Kano

The test result with Lab number NVRI-COV-137 and Epistemology Number NIE-PLS-JJN-20-004 came out positive on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2020


A 20-year-old lady identified as Hauwa Yakubu has emerged the first Coronavirus patient in Plateau State.

SaharaReporters learnt that Yakubu travelled to the Plateau from Kano State despite the lockdown in place before being arrested by the state COVID-19 Task Force, who thereafter took her specimen for test.

The test result with Lab number NVRI-COV-137 and Epistemology Number NIE-PLS-JJN-20-004 came out positive on Thursday.  Test Result

The government said it had commissioned a contact-tracing mechanism to locate all persons that had met her since she got to the state in a bid to have them quarantined and tested for the virus.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics COVID-19: Come Out Of Hiding Or Resign, Adeyanju Tells Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Group Rejects Nigerian Governors' Two-week National Lockdown Decision, Threatens To Defy Order
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Disagree Over Kano, Lagos States Response To Coronavirus As #NCDCFailedKano Hashtag Trends On Twitter
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NCDC Announced 91 Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sagay Urges Government To Relax Lockdown, Condemns Corruption In Palliatives Distribution
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 108 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Now 981
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lebanese Who Offered To Sell Nigerian Woman For $1,000 Arrested
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Come Out Of Hiding Or Resign, Adeyanju Tells Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Group Rejects Nigerian Governors' Two-week National Lockdown Decision, Threatens To Defy Order
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Kills Policewoman In Rivers State During Movement Restriction Enforcement
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Disagree Over Kano, Lagos States Response To Coronavirus As #NCDCFailedKano Hashtag Trends On Twitter
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NCDC Announced 91 Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Deacon Femi Adesina, A Shameless Sanballat By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Plateau Records First COVID-19 Case
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Sagay Urges Government To Relax Lockdown, Condemns Corruption In Palliatives Distribution
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Lagos Police Refuse To Release Bishop Arrested For Protesting In Front Of Chinese Embassy Despite Being Granted Bail By Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 108 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Now 981
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad