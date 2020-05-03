I Spoke Out Of Anger After Bandits Killed My Family, Rustled 15 Cows –70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari

The police had on Thursday paraded Izala and two others for insulting President Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State in a viral video.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2020

A 70-year-old man, Lawal Izala, arrested for allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that he spoke out of anger when he visited his village and found out that bandits had killed his family members and rustled 15 of his cows.

He said, “I was coming back from my village where my 15 cattle were rustled and my family members killed. I was passing by when I was asked about how life was going on for me.

“Then I said, our leaders, Buhari and Masari have failed us. I then threw insults out of anger from my agony. I did not even know I was being recorded on video.

“I was just saying my mind with all honesty. It was after the video went viral that I was arrested by the police. I was accused of committing a crime under Penal Code.”

SaharaReporters gathered that many communities in Katsina State have been sacked by gunmen, who killed wantonly and roamed around with audacity in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, the trio have remained in police custody without an option of bail.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

