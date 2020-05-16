Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Pays N60m To Social Media Influencers To Attack SaharaReporters

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has paid N60m to social media influencers to attack SaharaReporters on Twitter and other social networking platforms after the online news publication revealed his corrupt acts.

SaharaReporters had in a series of reports revealed how Obasa engages in looting of the state's treasury using different tactics.

In the latest of the series, the Speaker was shown to have fraudulently approved the sum of N258m for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of the Ninth Assembly two months after the event held.

Mudashiru Obasa

Irked by the report and refusal of SaharaReporters to stop revealing how he embezzles public funds, Obasa paid social media influencers to embark on a Malicious campaign against SaharaReporters on Twitter.

Using the hashtag #SaharaReportersLied, the media influencers had been maligning the credibility of the media organisation.

SaharaReporters has laid hands on a document revealing how Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, approved the sum of N258m for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of lawmakers 2 months after the event



It is also suspected that Obasa and his cronies approached some entertainment celebrities to tweet against SaharaReporters but they opted to use their parody accounts to avoid linking it to them in order to prevent backlash from the public and their fans, who would be disappointed they supported such a highly corrupt individual.

Some of them are Don Jazzy, Chidinma, Peruzzi, Obesere and Mompha but they all deleted the tweets after they had gained wide reach.

(Screenshots of the parody accounts tweet)

Denying any link to the malicious campaign and Twitter account, musician, Chidinma, said the account that tweeted, though verified, does not belong to her.

"It is an old account, it does not belong to Chidinma. It was hacked and we have to open a new account," Chidinma's manager, Mr Babatunde, told SaharaReporters on Saturday.

Here are some of the tweets:

"30k for another new set of people. Reply as many words that start with A one after the other using #SaharaReportersLied. Multiple entries gives a better chance, winners randomly."

30k for another new set of people



Reply as many words that start with A one after the other using #SaharaReportersLied





"In fact, #SaharaReportersLied on it's reports concerning Lagos State House of Assembly on the money to be spent. Well, why would they say he spent a lot of money and he did not? So sad"

In fact, #SaharaReportersLied on it's reports

concerning Lagos State House of Assembly on the money to be spent.





"Sahara Reporters reported that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, spends N17 million to maintain his office and personal apartment. There’s a lot behind this story #SaharaReportersLied."

Sahara Reporters reported that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, spends N17 million to maintain his office and personal apartment. There's a lot behind this story #SaharaReportersLied

"WHAT WAS APPROVED FOR THE PRINTING OF THE INVITATION CARD FOR EVENT WAS JUST N1,130,000. But how Sahara Reporters arrived at N258,835,000 beats the imagination of any sane person.

#SaharaReportersLied"

WHAT WAS APPROVED FOR THE PRINTING OF THE INVITATION CARD FOR EVENT WAS JUST N1,130,000. But how Sahara Reporters arrived at N258,835,000 beats the imagination of any sane person.
#SaharaReportersLied

"The so called Sahara Reporters claimed that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, gave approval of N45.7 million for a 2019 Christmas party that was never held. #SaharaReportersLied."