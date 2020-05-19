SERAP, EiE, Ask EFCC To Investigate Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Over Corruption Allegations

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, and Enough is Enough Nigeria, have asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Comission to launch an investigation into corruption allegations against Lagos Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

SaharaReporters in a series of reports had exposed how Obasa and some of his colleagues in the House of Assembly embezzle public funds without caution.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, Adetokunbo Mumuni, Executive Director of SERAP, said the findings of such investigations must also be made known to the public. Mudashiru Obasa

"It is the business of the Attorney-General and concerned government agency to look into it. Nobody is above the law and that is what democracy is about.

"You cannot in a democracy pretend to be hiding under a leader, it must be investigated and whatever the outcome of the investigation, must be made to the Nigerian public and the people that are involved, whether him alone or he has cohorts must be brought to justice," he said.

Reacting to the expository pieces, EiE Nigeria on Twitter said, "Recent reports of corruption allegations unearthed so far against the Lagos Assembly Speaker, @Mudashiru_Obasa, is mind-boggling.

Plus, we can't ignore the crazy cost overuns being reported. We expect @officialEFCC, @ICPC_PE to swing to action immediately!

Recent reports of corruption allegations unearthed so far against the Lagos Assembly speaker, @Mudashiru_Obasa is mind-boggling.

PLUS! - we can't ignore the crazy cost OVERRUNS being reported.

We expect @officialEFCC, @ICPC_PE to swing to action immediately! https://t.co/hdOSEDqDCs — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) May 19, 2020

"N258M for the printing of IV's for the Assembly inauguration two months after the event held. N80m as estacode for a 5-day event. N13.7m for "small chops, water, juice and soft drinks. These are weighty allegations that must not be swept under the carpet.

"He was also alleged to have fraudulently collected N53m for travel with one of his staff. The event was postponed, fund was not returned but diverted for personal use.

"@Mudashiru_Obasa must be subjected to necessary investigations on these allegations @officialEFCC @ICPC_PE."