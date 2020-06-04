UPDATE: DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery

Armed robbers on Thursday killed a Divisional Police Officer and seven other policemen when they invaded a community in Kogi State to attack an old generation bank.

The incident, which took place in Isanlu under Yagba East Local Government Area of the state has since sent panic across the region.

SaharaReporters gathered that the armed robbers invaded the bank at about 4pm, shooting sporadically with stray bullets hitting several persons.

The robbers then proceeded to a police station in the town and killed the eight policemen.

Video of DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery WATCH: DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery

An eyewitness revealed that the robbers forced their way into the banking hall using dynamite to destroy the security doors of the facility.

He added that an undisclosed amount of money was carted away by the bandits during the attack.

“They attacked the community police station and killed so many officers, even passersby were not spared,” the eyewitness said.

The incident has disrupted commercial and other activities in the town.

Spokesperson for the police in the state when contacted by SaharaReporters over the incident declined to comment, asking that our correspondent calls him back later.