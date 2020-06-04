UPDATE: DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery

SaharaReporters gathered that the armed robbers invaded the bank at about 4pm, shooting sporadically with stray bullets hitting several persons.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 04, 2020

Armed robbers on Thursday killed a Divisional Police Officer and seven other policemen when they invaded a community in Kogi State to attack an old generation bank. 

The incident, which took place in Isanlu under Yagba East Local Government Area of the state has since sent panic across the region. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the armed robbers invaded the bank at about 4pm, shooting sporadically with stray bullets hitting several persons. 

The robbers then proceeded to a police station in the town and killed the eight policemen.

 

 DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery WATCH: DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery

An eyewitness revealed that the robbers forced their way into the banking hall using dynamite to destroy the security doors of the facility. 

He added that an undisclosed amount of money was carted away by the bandits during the attack. 

“They attacked the community police station and killed so many officers, even passersby were not spared,” the eyewitness said. 

The incident has disrupted commercial and other activities in the town.

Spokesperson for the police in the state when contacted by SaharaReporters over the incident declined to comment, asking that our correspondent calls him back later. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery Attack
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Brothers For Kidnapping, Murdering Woman In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Brags About Raping 12-year-old In His Shop, Says Police Cannot Arrest Him
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Suspects Arrested For Gang-raping 17-year-old Girl In Ekiti
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 66-year-old Man Who Lures, Rapes Children With Chocolate Arrested In Yobe State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Despite Conclusion Of Investigation By Police, Ministry Of Justice Yet To Charge Biodun Fatoyinbo For Alleged Rape —Busola Dakolo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery Attack
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Brothers For Kidnapping, Murdering Woman In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mosques, Churches In Lagos To Reopen From June 19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Brags About Raping 12-year-old In His Shop, Says Police Cannot Arrest Him
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Managing Director Of NIRSAL, Aliyu Abdulhameed, Orders DSS To Arrest Agency's Ex-Head Of Internal Audit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency EXCLUSIVE: How Faulty Vehicles Hinder Troops As Top Military Commander Yakubu Killed By Boko Haram
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Akpabio, NDDC Interim Management Committee Fraudulently Paid Over N600m For ‘Media Support’ To Cover Corrupt Activities
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Ondo State Governor, Olumilua, Is Dead
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Why I Visited Tinubu ― Obaseki
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Plot To Stop Justice Dongban-Mensem As Nigeria’s Appeal Court President Thickens
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five States To Get N148bn Reimbursement For Repairing Federal Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad