BREAKING: APC Names Former Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, As Acting National Chairman After Court Upheld Oshiomhole's Suspension

APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said it had received the news indicating that the Appeal Court had upheld the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by an FCT High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 16, 2020

The All Progressives Congress has named former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as its acting National Chairman.

APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said it had received the news indicating that the Appeal Court had upheld the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by an FCT High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The statement reads, “Guided by advice from the party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the party’s Acting National Chairman. 

“According to Section 14.2. (iii) of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone.”

On Monday, SaharaReporters reported that Ajimobi was in a critical condition at a private hospital in Lagos as a result of Coronavirus complications.

The former Oyo State governor was a few weeks ago rushed to the facility after his health condition deteriorated and has since remained at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital with doctors are said to be making frantic efforts to save his life.

 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Do No Protest Killings, President Buhari Begs Katsina Residents, Says It Will Distract Military
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Foreign Loans: We Are Robbing Our Children To Pay For Our Greed, Nigeria Is In Crisis, Says Atiku Abubakar
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education JAMB Announces Cut Off Marks For University, Polytechnic, College Of Education Admission In Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Growing Complaints Of Loss Of Smell, Taste By Nigerians Trigger Coronavirus Scare, Expert Reacts
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Former Domestic Workers Of Femi Fani-Kayode Cry Out From Police Detention, Allege Ex-Minister Had Them Arrested, Tortured Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics War In Aso Rock: Superior Faction In Presidency Wants To Humiliate Aisha Buhari, Junaid Mohammed Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Naira Marley Fires Back At Executive Jets Services Boss, Says He Won’t Patronise Them Anymore
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Do No Protest Killings, President Buhari Begs Katsina Residents, Says It Will Distract Military
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Enugu Council Chairman, Omeje, Dies Five Months After Youths Protested Against His Administration With Coffin
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Foreign Loans: We Are Robbing Our Children To Pay For Our Greed, Nigeria Is In Crisis, Says Atiku Abubakar
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Outlines Conditions For Reopening Of Academic Institutions
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad