BREAKING: APC Names Former Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, As Acting National Chairman After Court Upheld Oshiomhole's Suspension

The All Progressives Congress has named former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as its acting National Chairman.

APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said it had received the news indicating that the Appeal Court had upheld the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by an FCT High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The statement reads, “Guided by advice from the party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the party’s Acting National Chairman.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii) of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone.”

On Monday, SaharaReporters reported that Ajimobi was in a critical condition at a private hospital in Lagos as a result of Coronavirus complications.

The former Oyo State governor was a few weeks ago rushed to the facility after his health condition deteriorated and has since remained at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital with doctors are said to be making frantic efforts to save his life.

