BREAKING: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate

SaharaReporters gathered that the postponement was to allow Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, who just defected to the party from the All Progressives Congress to take part in the process.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 18, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party has postponed its Edo State governorship primary to June 23 and 24.

The election was earlier scheduled to hold on 19th and 20th of June, 2020.

SaharaReporters gathered that the postponement was to allow Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, who just defected to the party from the All Progressives Congress to take part in the process.  Godwin Obaseki

Obaseki, who has had a running battle with embattled National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, was disqualified by the party over alleged discrepancies in his certificates.

Prior to his disqualification, the Edo governor had opened discussion with the PDP on the possibility of contesting the forthcoming gubernatorial election on the platform of the opposition party.

“We have postponed our primary in Edo, till June the 23rd,” National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said.

See Also Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus Meet, Perfect Defection Plan 0 Comments 17 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Accept Court Judgment In Good Faith, Oshiomhole Says After Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus Meet, Perfect Defection Plan
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Crisis Gets Messier As Giadom Obtains Court Order To Act As National Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Lawmaker, Godwin Akwaji, Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Oluwatoyin Salau Murder Suspect Tells Mom Why He Strangled Her
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics I Accept Court Judgment In Good Faith, Oshiomhole Says After Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus Meet, Perfect Defection Plan
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Crisis Gets Messier As Giadom Obtains Court Order To Act As National Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity United Kingdom Raises The Alarm Over Genocide On Christians In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Apprehend Woman Among Nine-man Rape Gang In Adamawa State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest CUPP Spokesperson, Ugochinyere, On Orders Of House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila Over Infectious Disease Bill
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad