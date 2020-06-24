APC National Secretary, Bulama, Dares President Buhari, Declares Giadom NEC Meeting Illegal

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Waziri Bulama, has said that a meeting of the National Executive Committee called by Victor Giadom, Deputy National Secretary, was illegal.

This is coming hours after President Muhammadu Buhari backed Giadom as the authentic Acting National Chairman of the APC and promised to attend the meeting scheduled for Aso Rock.

Bulama in a statement on Wednesday urged members of the party to disregard the notice of the NEC meeting because Gaidom was not part of the National Working Committee or an APC member.

The party has been engulfed in a crisis following an order by the Appeal Court affirming the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman. Waziri Bulama

The statement by Bulama reads, “We are constrained to once again react to a purported invitation to a National Executive Committee meeting of our great party; the All Progressives Congress issued by one Victor Giadom who until the last general elections in 2019 held the position of Deputy National Secretary of the party.

“Our esteem members are advised to disregard this invitation because the author and sole signatory of the said invitation is not member of the National Working Committee of our party talk more of being an Acting National Chairman as claimed.

"He had voluntarily resigned in compliance with Article 31(1)(i) of our constitution to contest the position of deputy governor in Rivers State during the last general elections and has not been re-nominated by his zone to return to that office.

“Further, his non-membership of the NWC has been affirmed by the courts and an order restraining him from parading himself as a member of the NWC was granted against him on June 22, 2020 in the case of Dele Moses & Anor V APC (SUIT NO: PHC/360/2020) where the court said inter alia:

"That an order of interim injunction be and is hereby made restraining the 1st, 2nd 4th and 5th refendants, acting by themselves or through auy of their officers, agents, or privies from recognizing or regarding the 3rd defendant/respondent as the National Chairman or Acting National Chairman or Deputy National Secretary of the 1st defendant/respondent or member of the National Working Committee of the 1st defendant/respondent pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice". See Also Politics BREAKING: Buhari Backs Giadom As Acting APC National Chairman, To Attend Thursday NEC Meeting

“He has also been suspended by the Rivers State chapter of our party and the NWC received communication of same on June 21, 2020.

“More instructive is the fact that the said invitation copiously references the NEC meeting he illegally sought to convene on March 17, 2020 with a view to resurrecting same to hold on June 25, 2020. Regrettably, this proposed NEC meeting is also infected by the same bug that render the former void which is Article 25 (B) of our constitution which provides:



“Our leader, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is renowned for insisting on compliance with our constitution and rule of law. It can therefore not be true that Mr President supports the convening of such an illegal NEC by a non-member of APC's NWC. We urge all to disregard the said Notice as neither the NWC nor the NEC has called for such meeting.”