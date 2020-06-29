Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Six Nigerian Soldiers In Fresh Attack On Borno Villages

The attack comes a few days after about 10 Nigerian soldiers were killed when the terror group struck in Damboa community.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 29, 2020

Boko Haram terrorists over the weekend killed six Nigerian soldiers and stole several weapons during an attack on two villages in Borno State near the border with Niger Republic, a security source told SaharaReporters on Monday.

The source said that the insurgents also launched an improvised explosive device on the highway between Bosso and Mallam Fatori villages.

“About six soldiers were killed during this attack by Boko Haram, also three vehicles were also set alight,” he added. 

According to a resident of the community, who spoke with SaharaReporters, Lt Malgwi and nine of his soldiers were killed during the attack by the terrorists.

The incident has since sent panic across the area with residents said to be fleeing the community for fear of another attack by the insurgents.

 

Saharareporters, New York

