Ondo Police Commissioner Restores Security Details Of Deputy Governor After IGP's Directive

The security details of Ondo State deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, have been restored.

This came barely a day after a directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Allen Sowore, Media Adviser to the deputy governor, confirmed the news on Tuesday.

He said, "The security details have been restored. We have about eight of them now protecting the deputy governor.

"At least the deputy governor can now move around since those officers have been asked to be return to their duty post.

"He had been using the DSS since but now it's good that those policemen have resumed to protect him."