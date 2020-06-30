Ondo Police Commissioner Restores Security Details Of Deputy Governor After IGP's Directive

This came barely a day after a directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 30, 2020

The security details of Ondo State deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, have been restored. 

Allen Sowore, Media Adviser to the deputy governor, confirmed the news on Tuesday.

He said, "The security details have been restored. We have about eight of them now protecting the deputy governor. 

"At least the deputy governor can now move around since those officers have been asked to be return to their duty post.

"He had been using the DSS since but now it's good that those policemen have resumed to protect him."

 Akeredolu Orders Police To Detain Deputy Governor As Deputy Concludes Plan To Defect To PDP WATCH: VIDEO: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Orders Police To Detain Deputy Governor In Office For Over Four Hours As Deputy Concludes Plan To Defect To PDP

