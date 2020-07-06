Court Remands Couple In Prison Custody For Brutalising 10-year-old Home Help With Hot Iron, Nails

Mrs Ozougwu assaulted and inflicted injuries on Nnnadi using hot iron, nail and hammer for mistakenly allowing her little baby to fall to the ground.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 06, 2020

The Enugu State Magistrate Court on Monday remanded a couple, Mr Jude and Ifeoma Ozougwu, in a correctional center for allegedly brutalising a 10-year-old girl named Nneoma Nnadi with pressing iron and nails.

The couple was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Agu of Enugu North Court 1 sitting in the Enugu North Magisterial District by the state Police Command on three-count charge bothering on attempted murder.

Chief Magistrate Agu refused to admit the defendants  to bail and therefore ruled that the couple be remanded in the correctional center. 

The magistrate said,  “In exercise of my discretion, the offence is grievous going by count one and count three of the charges; even as the girl is still been hospitalised as well as the overwhelming public outcry; I reject the application for bail.

“I hereby remand the couple in Nsukka correctional facility pending further advice by the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecution." 

The defence counsel, Mr Emeka Orji, earlier prayed the court to disregard the various public sentiments on the matter and grant bail to his clients.

Orji noted that the offence was bailable and the court should use it discretion to grant the Ozougwus bail.

The matter was therefore adjourned until August 10 as the magistrate moved the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advise.

SaharaReporters had reported how Mrs Ozougwu assaulted and inflicted injuries on Nnnadi using hot iron, nail and hammer for mistakenly allowing her little baby to fall to the ground.

She was also alleged to have inserted pepper into the girl's private part.

See Also CRIME Woman Inflicts Injuries On 10-year-old Home Help With Hot Iron For Allowing Sleeping Baby Fall To Ground 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Bandits Kill 18 Persons, Kidnap APC Chairman In Katsina State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education 631 Law Students Fail Call To Bar Final Exams
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How FBI Nailed Nigerian Internet Fraudster, Hushpuppi, Why He May Spend Maximum Sentence In United States Federal Prison
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 70-year-old Rapes Eight-year-old Girl In Niger, Gives Her N80 To Stay Silent
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Fayose’s N2.2bn Fraud Trial Stalled Over Witness Absence
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Indonesian Immigration Officials Allegedly Torture, Kill Nigerians Over Expired Visas
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Journalists Barred From Witnessing Magu’s Probe By DSS In Aso Rock Villa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Isolate Governor Nyesom Wike, Win Edo Governorship Election Before He Recovers, Says Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Statement On Magu's 'Arrest' By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Rigged 2016 Governorship Election For Akeredolu, Ex-Ondo SSG Says After Resigning
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill 18 Persons, Kidnap APC Chairman In Katsina State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government To Shut Third Mainland Bridge For Six Months
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Ex-APC NWC Member, Inuwa Abdulkadir, Is Dead
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC Examination To Commence On August 4
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Akeredolu Appoints Kinsman Of Former Ondo SSG To Fill Position
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad