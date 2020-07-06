Court Remands Couple In Prison Custody For Brutalising 10-year-old Home Help With Hot Iron, Nails

The Enugu State Magistrate Court on Monday remanded a couple, Mr Jude and Ifeoma Ozougwu, in a correctional center for allegedly brutalising a 10-year-old girl named Nneoma Nnadi with pressing iron and nails.



The couple was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Agu of Enugu North Court 1 sitting in the Enugu North Magisterial District by the state Police Command on three-count charge bothering on attempted murder.



Chief Magistrate Agu refused to admit the defendants to bail and therefore ruled that the couple be remanded in the correctional center.



The magistrate said, “In exercise of my discretion, the offence is grievous going by count one and count three of the charges; even as the girl is still been hospitalised as well as the overwhelming public outcry; I reject the application for bail.



“I hereby remand the couple in Nsukka correctional facility pending further advice by the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecution."



The defence counsel, Mr Emeka Orji, earlier prayed the court to disregard the various public sentiments on the matter and grant bail to his clients.



Orji noted that the offence was bailable and the court should use it discretion to grant the Ozougwus bail.



The matter was therefore adjourned until August 10 as the magistrate moved the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advise.



SaharaReporters had reported how Mrs Ozougwu assaulted and inflicted injuries on Nnnadi using hot iron, nail and hammer for mistakenly allowing her little baby to fall to the ground.



She was also alleged to have inserted pepper into the girl's private part.

