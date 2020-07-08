Suspended EFCC Chairman, Magu, Spends Second Night In Detention

He spent the night at the Area 10 Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

Ibrahim Magu, suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was detained for a second night since his arrest on Monday.

Magu was arrested by a joint team of operatives of the Department of State Services and men of the Nigeria Police Force and then taken to the Presidential Villa where he was grilled for many hours. 

The embattled anti-graft official was grilled on Tuesday for many hours as well while the DSS and the police also raided his house.

 

Saharareporters, New York

