EXCLUSIVE: Serving, Ex-governors, Ministers, Lawmakers Defy Coronavirus Guidelines To Attend Lavish Wedding Ceremony Of Nigeria’s Attorney-General’s Son Inside Kano Government House

In what further punctured the lie by Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), that the wedding of his son, Abdulaziz, to Khadija Danbatta, in Kano on Saturday was done in compliance to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines, SaharaReporters has confirmed that the lavish ceremony did not only breach the laid down protocols of the NCDC but also violated the stipulated number of persons approved to attend a social event at this time by the Nigerian Government.

According to government's order, social events of more than 20 persons were prohibited at this time in order to help curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

However, videos and photographs seen by SaharaReporters of the wedding of Malami's son showed that not only did participants at the ceremony, which took place inside the Kano State Government House, more than 20, many of them did not wear face masks to protect themselves and others from contracting Coronavirus.

Also, the large number of top serving and former government officials including leading players in various industries from across the country present at the ceremony on Saturday showed that indeed more than a few private jets touched down in Kano on Saturday for the event despite the denial by Malami earlier in the day.

The AGF had through his spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, earlier on Saturday in reaction to a story by SaharaReporters denied that private jets were booked ahead to fly dignitaries into Kano for the ceremony.

FLASH: Scandal as Attorney General of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami uses his official letterhead paper to invite people to sonâs wedding@MalamiSan pic.twitter.com/c1duTyFxNa — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 11, 2020

But following the unfolding of events later in the day, it became clearer that indeed more than a handful of jets had specifically flown into the ancient Northern Nigerian city for the elaborate ceremony.

Findings by SaharaReporters further revealed that a former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, former Zamfara governor, Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari, incumbent governor of Sokoto and Zamfara states, Aminu Tambuwal and Bello Muhammad Matawalle, were among dignitaries that graced the occasion with their entourage.

A former Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Goni Ali Modu, House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman, and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kolo Kyari, are among other top functionaries present at the wedding inside the Kano State Government House.

Curiously, ex-Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, who was arraigned in court on May 5 this year by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged N714.6m fraud also attended the elaborate ceremony in Kano on Saturday.

Photos from the event:

On Friday, Malami ordered the EFCC to hand over all high profile corruption cases to his office.

This was on top of other top cases he had taken over in recent times, which suddenly fizzled out of oblivion against public interest.

SaharaReporters gathered that the wedding ceremony turned out to be a nightmare for motorists and commuters in Kano, one of the busiest cities in Northern Nigeria, who woke up to the sight of armed security personnel barricading roads in key locations within the metropolis.

SaharaReporters further scooped that in testament to the raw wealth on display, the wedding ceremony will move to Birnin Kebbi, capital of Kebbi State, on Sunday (today) where an exclusive dinner party will be staged by the AGF for top guests.

The event will also continue on Monday with two special events lined up including a Walima -- a Muslim ceremony where other women in a family welcomes a new bride.

In separate reports on Saturday, SaharaReporters had revealed how Malami bought a N300m mansion for his son and wife in Abuja as gift in addition to another N100m property in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State constructed under less than two months.

Persons close to the AGF, told SaharaReporters that since being appointed into the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2915, Malami, a little known lawyer before then, had embarked on a relentless purchase and construction of property through alleged public funds.

He has been constantly accused of using his influence in Buhari's government to promote impunity and human rights violation despite being Nigeria's chief law officer.

