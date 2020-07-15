BREAKING: Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu, Released From Detention

Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has been released on bail.

His release comes few hours after the Nigeria Police Force denied detaining him.

Magu

The police had claimed that Magu was being held by a presidential panel probing him for mismanaging recovered loots.

He was arrested on July 6, 2020 by security forces to answer questions by the panel headed by a former Appeal Court judge, Ayo Salami, and had remained in detention since that period.

